Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.46, Zacks reports. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

Astec Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.13. 237,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,307. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $823.76 million, a PE ratio of -453.69 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -649.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASTE. StockNews.com lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

