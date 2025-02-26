Ashland Inc. (ASH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on March 15th

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the basic materials company on Saturday, March 15th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Ashland has increased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Ashland has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ashland to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

ASH stock opened at $64.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -97.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. Ashland has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day moving average of $78.17.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.51). Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ashland news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 31,294 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.24 per share, with a total value of $2,010,326.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,326.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric N. Boni sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $35,209.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,188.74. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ashland from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

