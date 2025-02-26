Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.77 EPS

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($3.77), Zacks reports. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AHT traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.34. 20,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,451. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $46.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries (Ashford Trust), is a real estate investment trust (REIT). While our portfolio currently consists of upscale hotels and upper upscale full-service hotels, our investment strategy is predominantly focused on investing in upper upscale full-service hotels in the United States that have revenue per available room (RevPAR) generally less than twice the U.S.

