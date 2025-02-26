Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Has $21.23 Million Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 9.3% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $21,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,338,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,625,000 after acquiring an additional 193,251 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,545,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Variant Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,862,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.76. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $68.43.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

