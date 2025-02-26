Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Insider Ian Taylor Sells 9,020 Shares of Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) insider Ian Taylor sold 9,020 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $150,724.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,911.91. This trade represents a 5.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arvinas Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $51.51.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.44. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a negative net margin of 75.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ARVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Arvinas from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Arvinas from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,062,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,389,000 after buying an additional 56,561 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,656,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,334,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,919,000 after buying an additional 551,979 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 7.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,883,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,023,000 after buying an additional 204,317 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,371,000 after buying an additional 367,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

