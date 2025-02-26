Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AORT. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Artivion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Artivion from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

NYSE AORT opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,266.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83. Artivion has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Artivion will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $243,068.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,323.44. This represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $128,398.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 135,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,675.60. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,017 shares of company stock worth $600,007. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Artivion by 210.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Artivion by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Artivion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Artivion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Artivion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

