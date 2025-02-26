Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) CEO Sells $1,151,280.36 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) CEO James P. Mackin sold 42,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $1,151,280.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 663,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,130,617.42. The trade was a 5.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Artivion Trading Down 0.8 %

AORT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.37. 295,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Artivion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,268.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Artivion alerts:

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.51). Artivion had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in Artivion by 210.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Artivion by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Artivion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Artivion during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Artivion during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AORT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Artivion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Artivion from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Artivion

Artivion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.