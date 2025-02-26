Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) CEO Sells $1,151,280.36 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) CEO James P. Mackin sold 42,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $1,151,280.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 663,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,130,617.42. The trade was a 5.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Artivion Trading Down 0.8 %
AORT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.37. 295,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Artivion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,268.25 and a beta of 1.75.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.51). Artivion had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AORT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Artivion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Artivion from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
