Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0353 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ARESF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,971. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $6.01.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

