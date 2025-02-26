Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0353 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ARESF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,971. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $6.01.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

