Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Makes New $325,000 Investment in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pines Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $919,000.

Get Capital Group International Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGIC opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. Capital Group International Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $26.47.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.