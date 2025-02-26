ARK Investment Management LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Proto Labs worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 22.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 299,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 55,932 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Proto Labs by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 72.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 217.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 46,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Price Performance

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $971.09 million, a PE ratio of 60.95 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.74. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

Proto Labs announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Proto Labs from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Proto Labs from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

