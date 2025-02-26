Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given a C$82.00 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) has been given a C$82.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Desjardins in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ATZ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.60.

ATZ stock traded up C$1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$67.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,896. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.48. The company has a market cap of C$8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$31.82 and a 12 month high of C$73.44.

In related news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 29,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.96, for a total transaction of C$1,976,557.36. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 12,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.75, for a total transaction of C$866,868.75. Insiders have sold 56,298 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,028 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

