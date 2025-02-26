Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 447.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. GHE LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 395.8% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 18,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 387.6% in the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $92.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $133.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.79.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $8,663,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,171.04. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,666.90. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,242,856. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

