Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $350,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 503.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NVS. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

Novartis Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE NVS opened at $109.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

