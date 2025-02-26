Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $274,000 Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STAG. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in STAG Industrial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 1.0 %

STAG Industrial stock opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at $338,083.20. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.