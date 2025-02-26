Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 109 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in SAP in the third quarter worth approximately $10,869,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SAP by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 1,496.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.

Shares of SAP opened at $286.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $175.08 and a 52 week high of $293.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.84. The stock has a market cap of $352.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.98, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.23.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

