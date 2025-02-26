Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target Cut to $5.25 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ACRE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $268.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.50. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.26%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is -153.84%.

In related news, VP Anton Feingold sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $43,253.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,084.80. This trade represents a 8.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 270,791 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 505.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 264,641 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 263,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 191,799 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 147,990 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

