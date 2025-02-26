Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,529 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Ares Capital worth $13,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 100.0% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 65,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

ARCC stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 78.37%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

