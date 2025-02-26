Arcosa, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

Arcosa has a dividend payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arcosa to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Trading Up 1.8 %

ACA traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,977. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.76. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $72.75 and a 52-week high of $113.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ACA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays started coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcosa

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.