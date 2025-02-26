Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Releases Earnings Results

Arcontech Group (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 3.70 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Arcontech Group had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 36.69%.
Arcontech Group Stock Up 5.1 %
ARC opened at GBX 83 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 113.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 114.39. Arcontech Group has a twelve month low of GBX 77.03 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 134.90 ($1.71). The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.
About Arcontech Group
