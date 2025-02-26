Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Releases Earnings Results

Arcontech Group (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 3.70 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Arcontech Group had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 36.69%.

Arcontech Group Stock Up 5.1 %

ARC opened at GBX 83 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 113.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 114.39. Arcontech Group has a twelve month low of GBX 77.03 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 134.90 ($1.71). The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

About Arcontech Group

Arcontech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Excelerator Desktop that provides a graphical user interface, which integrates various internal and external real-time data sources into a single-screen format; CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; and CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System that offers the ability to contribute data to various destinations, including Refinitiv, Bloomberg, ICE, and Six.

