ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.42 and last traded at $80.98, with a volume of 166097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ArcBest from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

ArcBest Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.01 and its 200-day moving average is $102.86.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 957,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,831,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 24.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,022,000 after purchasing an additional 43,707 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 92.3% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 116,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 33,386 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

See Also

