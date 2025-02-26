Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 710 ($9.00) and last traded at GBX 700 ($8.87), with a volume of 8141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 705 ($8.94).
Aquis Exchange Trading Down 0.7 %
The stock has a market cap of £192.74 million, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 698.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 550.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.
About Aquis Exchange
Aquis consists of three divisions: Aquis Markets, a subscription-based exchange offering pan-European cash equities trading; Aquis Technologies, which develops and licenses next-generation exchange technology globally; and Aquis Stock Exchange, a growth and regulated primary exchange delivering capital to companies via the listing and trading of shares.
Aquis Markets operates lit and dark order books, covering 16 European markets.
