APi Group (NYSE:APG) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.99 and last traded at $38.97, with a volume of 609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on APG shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

APi Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.93.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). APi Group had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 33.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APi Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 269,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 119,229 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $881,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,586,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in APi Group by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 37,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in APi Group by 5,964.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 157,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

