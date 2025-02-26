Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04, RTT News reports. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 119.76% and a negative return on equity of 68.04%. The business had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.11 million. Apartment Investment and Management updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.500-1.600 EPS.
Apartment Investment and Management Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:AIV opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82.
Apartment Investment and Management Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -136.49%.
Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
