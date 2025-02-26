Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 3363314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.85%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 163.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

