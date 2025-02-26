Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

NYSE:BUD traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.16. 3,295,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,358. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $106.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $67.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.76.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.