Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 26th (AGL, ALNY, ANF, ARQT, AXON, BASE, BCYC, BTDR, CADL, CART)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 26th:

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $320.00 target price on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $310.00 target price on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $600.00 price target on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $23.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $445.00 price target on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $480.00 price target on the stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $450.00 price target on the stock.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $280.00 target price on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $230.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $260.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $285.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $300.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $102.00 price target on the stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $440.00 price target on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $455.00 target price on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $140.00.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $785.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $765.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at TD Securities. TD Securities currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $176.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $163.00.

Kairos Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $305.00 target price on the stock.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $98.00 target price on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $11.50 target price on the stock.

ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $349.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $389.00.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $377.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $372.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $423.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $418.00.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $450.00 target price on the stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) had its in-line rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $9.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.50.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

