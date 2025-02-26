Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 26th (AGL, ALNY, ANF, ARQT, AXON, BASE, BCYC, BTDR, CADL, CART)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 26th:
agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $320.00 target price on the stock.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $310.00 target price on the stock.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.
Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $600.00 price target on the stock.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.
Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $23.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.
Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.
Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.
Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock.
Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.
Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..
CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock.
CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock.
CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.
CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.
CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.
Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $445.00 price target on the stock.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $480.00 price target on the stock.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.
Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $450.00 price target on the stock.
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.
DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $280.00 target price on the stock.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $230.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $260.00.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $285.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $300.00.
Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $102.00 price target on the stock.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $8.50 price target on the stock.
Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $440.00 price target on the stock.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $455.00 target price on the stock.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $450.00 price target on the stock.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.
Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $140.00.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $785.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $765.00.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at TD Securities. TD Securities currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.
Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $176.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $163.00.
Kairos Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $305.00 target price on the stock.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the stock.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.
ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.
ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $98.00 target price on the stock.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00.
Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $11.50 target price on the stock.
ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.
Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.
PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00.
Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.
Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.
Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $118.00 price target on the stock.
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.
Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.
RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock.
Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $349.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $389.00.
Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $377.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $372.00.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $423.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $418.00.
Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.
SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $450.00 target price on the stock.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $73.00 target price on the stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $63.00 price target on the stock.
Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) had its in-line rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $300.00 target price on the stock.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $9.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.50.
Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.
Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.
Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock.
ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.
