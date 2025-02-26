Analysts Set Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN) Price Target at C$3.69

Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.69.

WRN has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark raised Western Copper and Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Western Copper and Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$3.00 target price on Western Copper and Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

TSE:WRN opened at C$1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 25.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$292.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 2.04. Western Copper and Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$2.27.

In other Western Copper and Gold news, Senior Officer Paul George West-Sells sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total transaction of C$153,600.00. Company insiders own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper & Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of resource properties. The company is developing the Casino project into Canada’s premier copper-gold mine. It holds significant gold, copper reserves in its Casino project located in the Yukon, Canada.

