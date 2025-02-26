Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $2.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 38.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,084,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

