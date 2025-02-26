AMMO, Inc. (POWWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

AMMO has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.1% per year over the last three years.

Get AMMO alerts:

AMMO Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of POWWP traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886. AMMO has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals desiring home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company’s products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; Stelth Subsonic Ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms; and Jagemann Munition Components offers ammunition casings for pistol and rifle ammunition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.