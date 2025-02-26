American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.31 to $10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41. American Tower also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.310-10.500 EPS.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.91. The stock had a trading volume of 310,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a PE ratio of 85.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.01. American Tower has a twelve month low of $170.46 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Citizens Jmp raised shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,631.20. The trade was a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

