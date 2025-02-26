American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 180,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,824,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 60,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $107.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.20. The company has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.16 and a 1 year high of $107.84.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

