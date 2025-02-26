Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.86-$5.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.90 billion. Amer Sports also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.640-0.690 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC cut shares of Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

Amer Sports Stock Up 7.5 %

AS traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Amer Sports has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amer Sports will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Amer Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

