Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMBC stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 753,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,100. Ambac Financial Group has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

