Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian T. Olsavsky Sells 14,620 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $3,262,306.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,933,860. This represents a 22.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $212.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.