Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $12,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 37.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 target price (up previously from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.56.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $257.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.87. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.86 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $10,928,745.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. This trade represents a 34.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $5,880,287.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,746,152.78. The trade was a 50.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

