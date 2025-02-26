Amalgamated Bank Sells 361 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $14,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 21,236.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,263,000 after acquiring an additional 173,073 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.19.

WELL opened at $151.75 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $152.81. The company has a market cap of $97.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

