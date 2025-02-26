Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $10,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 366.1% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $252.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.21 and a one year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $286.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

