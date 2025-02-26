Amalgamated Bank Has $9.12 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,956,768,000 after buying an additional 85,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,264,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 996,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,110,000 after acquiring an additional 57,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,968,000 after purchasing an additional 105,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 732,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,018,000 after purchasing an additional 52,037 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $638.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.48 and a 1 year high of $896.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $726.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $769.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on URI shares. Baird R W raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target (down previously from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.00.

United Rentals Profile



United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

