Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $7,692,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE JCI opened at $83.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $58.15 and a 52 week high of $91.14.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 124,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $10,292,166.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,716 shares in the company, valued at $104,802,081.72. This trade represents a 8.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $171,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,967.19. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 708,700 shares of company stock valued at $62,083,088. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

