Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,155 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $15,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AON by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,844,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,977,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,690,000 after acquiring an additional 38,447 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in AON by 41.6% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,010,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,623,000 after acquiring an additional 883,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AON by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,564,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,182,000 after purchasing an additional 343,592 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,398,000 after purchasing an additional 177,956 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.21.

AON Stock Performance

AON opened at $397.99 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $398.10. The company has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $369.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.