Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the software’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 27.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 401,612 shares of the software’s stock valued at $38,358,000 after purchasing an additional 85,303 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 141.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,518 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 29,556 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 285 shares of the software’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ALTR opened at $111.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 656.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $113.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.96.
In related news, CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $114,127.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,019.10. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $1,373,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,167,216.05. The trade was a 8.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,265,694 over the last 90 days. 21.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ALTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.83.
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.
