Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) Shares Up 21.9% – Here’s What Happened

Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) rose 21.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.62 and last traded at $34.17. Approximately 5,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 26,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

Alpha Technology Group Stock Up 22.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpha Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Alpha Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Alpha Technology Group Company Profile

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems.

