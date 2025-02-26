Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE: ATD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/25/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$89.00 to C$87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$87.00 to C$84.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$87.00 to C$85.00.

1/7/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

ATD stock opened at C$71.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has a twelve month low of C$69.86 and a twelve month high of C$87.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$76.81. The stock has a market cap of C$47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

