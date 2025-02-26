Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1,504.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.07.

NYSE:BABA opened at $134.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $145.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

