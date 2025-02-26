Aixtron (AIXXF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $226.13 million for the quarter.
Aixtron Trading Up 3.6 %
AIXXF stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15.
Aixtron Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aixtron
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.