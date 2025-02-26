Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up C$1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$140.17. The stock had a trading volume of 155,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,997. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$126.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$117.50. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$64.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.25. The firm has a market cap of C$49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total transaction of C$246,942.72. Also, Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$139.99, for a total value of C$787,455.00. Insiders have sold a total of 80,269 shares of company stock worth $9,616,572 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
