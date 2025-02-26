AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST Purchases 23,200 Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.56 per share, with a total value of C$268,192.00.

AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 21,100 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.57 per share, with a total value of C$244,127.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 21,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.06 per share, with a total value of C$232,260.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 442,751 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$4,945,528.67.

AGF Management Trading Up 3.3 %

TSE AGF.B traded up C$0.38 on Wednesday, hitting C$11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,569. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. The firm has a market cap of C$763.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. AGF Management Limited has a 52-week low of C$7.37 and a 52-week high of C$11.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGF.B. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Desjardins increased their target price on AGF Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.46.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

