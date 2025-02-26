AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST Purchases 23,200 Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.56 per share, with a total value of C$268,192.00.
AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 20th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 21,100 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.57 per share, with a total value of C$244,127.00.
- On Tuesday, February 18th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 21,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.06 per share, with a total value of C$232,260.00.
- On Wednesday, December 4th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 442,751 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$4,945,528.67.
AGF Management Trading Up 3.3 %
TSE AGF.B traded up C$0.38 on Wednesday, hitting C$11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,569. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. The firm has a market cap of C$763.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. AGF Management Limited has a 52-week low of C$7.37 and a 52-week high of C$11.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on AGF Management
About AGF Management
AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AGF Management
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- SMCI Investors Use These ETFs For Heightened Exposure
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- DigitalOcean Rides Cloud Wave and AI Hype to Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.