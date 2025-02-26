ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.69 and last traded at $55.58, with a volume of 1998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered ageas SA/NV from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

ageas SA/NV Stock Performance

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.14.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.

Featured Articles

