AerSale Appoints Thomas Mullins to Its Board of Directors

AerSale Corporation announced on February 18, 2025 that its Board of Directors has been expanded from seven to eight members with the appointment of Thomas Mullins as an independent director. The decision, recommended by the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, also includes Mullins’ assignment to the Audit Committee.
Under AerSale’s Second Amended and Restated Non-Employee Director Compensation Policy, Mullins will receive a pro-rated annual cash retainer of $75,000 for his board service. In addition, he will earn an extra $10,000 annually for his role on the Audit Committee. Looking ahead, he is eligible to receive annual and initial grants of restricted stock units—valued at $125,000 each—subject to vesting conditions based on continued service.
AerSale’s Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Finazzo commented on the appointment, stating that Mullins’ profound financial industry experience and deep knowledge of the aviation sector will prove beneficial as the company continues to pursue growth and strategic opportunities.
The addition of Thomas Mullins to the board underscores AerSale’s commitment to strengthening its oversight and leadership team amid its expanding business operations in aftermarket services and products for the aviation industry.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read AerSale’s 8K filing here.
About AerSale
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AerSale
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?