AerCap (NYSE:AER) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.500-9.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.5 billion-$7.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.9 billion.

Shares of AER traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.24. 3,551,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,779. AerCap has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.75. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AerCap will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.92%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

